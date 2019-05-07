Upcoming traffic delays on Interstate 64 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Upcoming traffic delays on Interstate 64

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Road work is planned for Interstate 64 in Jefferson County.

The Illinois Department of Transportation will be pavement testing from milepost 73 to 62 in east and westbound lanes, near Mt. Vernon.

One lane of traffic will be impacted from 7 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14 and Wednesday, May 15.

If you drive this stretch, you are encouraged to find an alternate route on these days.

