Road work planned on Interstate 57

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation will be working on Interstate 57 near West Frankfort next week, so be ready to avoid the area or plan for a delay.

On Monday, May 13, road crews will be conducting pavement testing near milepost 65.5 to 64.5 in the northbound and southbound lanes.

The road work will impact traffic in one lane from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

If you normally travel along that stretch, you are encouraged to find a different route while this work is underway.

