Road work planned on Interstate 57

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- One lane of traffic will be impacted form 7 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14th and Wednesday, May 15th.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A 21-year-old Carbondale man has been arrested in connection with firing a gun.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation will be working on Interstate 57 near West Frankfort next week, so be ready to avoid the area or plan for a delay.
SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Saline County State's Attorney wants a special prosecutor to take over a murder case.
PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- A missing Paducah teen has been found in Pennsylvania.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Sentencing has been pushed back for a man convicted of stabbing his pregnant girlfriend to death.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- South winds will increase Wednesday with gusts likely topping 25mph. Heavy rain is expected Thursday morning as a band of storms is forecast to move through the region.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Police are investigating shootings that occurred Monday evening.
WSIL -- White awarded $15.4 million in Illinois Public Library Per Capita and Equalization Aid grants to 631 public libraries.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- State Rep. Jerry Costello II has resigned from his house seat to become the Director of Law Enforcement with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
