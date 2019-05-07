Carbondale man arrested for shots fired

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A 21-year-old Carbondale man has been arrested in connection with firing a gun. Carbondale Police were called to the 400 block of Robert A Stalls Avenue May 6 just before noon.

Luckily nobody was hurt. And officers located and arrested Quinn Payne-Brandon in the area.

Carbondale Police continues to investigate this shooting, if you have any information you can call them at (618) 457-3200. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).