Worries following announcement Heartland will no longer deliver babies

MARION (WSIL) -- Heartland Regional Medical Center plans to discontinue labor and delivery services at the end of the month. Those plans have patients and doctors concerned about losing such a valuable service for the community.
COBDEN (WSIL) -- Every spring for the past 20 years, locals drive by Bass Farms off of Route 51 just waiting for its "Fresh Strawberry" sign to go up. But this year, it went up about a week later than usual.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Officials report a record high of child abuse cases.
(WSIL) -- Illinois may change it's tax code soon, switching from a flat tax to a graduated income tax where people get taxed at a higher rate the more money they make.
WSIL (ABC NEWS) -- The sheriff investigating a Colorado school shooting says the suspects in the shooting that injured 8 are students at the school: one adult and one juvenile.
JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- One lane of traffic will be impacted form 7 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14th and Wednesday, May 15th.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A 21-year-old Carbondale man has been arrested in connection with firing a gun.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation will be working on Interstate 57 near West Frankfort next week, so be ready to avoid the area or plan for a delay.
SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Saline County State's Attorney wants a special prosecutor to take over a murder case.
PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- A missing Paducah teen has been found in Pennsylvania.
