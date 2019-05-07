Man faces charges after taking teen from Paducah - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man faces charges after taking teen from Paducah

Posted: Updated:

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- A missing Paducah teen has been found in Pennsylvania.

Megan Edgin, 16, was reported missing on May 2.

Edgin is now in protective custody and Rory E. Shelton, Sr., 56, is now in police custody.

Shelton drove to Paducah and removed Edgin's ankle monitor before taking her back to Pennsylvania.

Shelton is facing charges in Paducah and in Pennsylvania. 

