Sentencing delayed for man convicted of murder

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Sentencing has been pushed back for a man convicted of stabbing his pregnant girlfriend to death.

A jury found Rodney Black guilty last month on charges stemming from the death of Latisha Reidelberger and her unborn child.

His lawyer wants more time to discuss a pre-sentence investigation with Black and to discuss a motion for a new trial.

Haley Stuart, the victim's sister, said she's not worried about the delay.

"I'm just ready for it to be over with, honestly, and it's finally getting somewhere, after four years," Stuart said. "I'm happy that he's getting sentenced and he was found guilty, but there's nothing that's going to bring my sister back."

Black's lawyer did not explain why he's seeking a new trial in court Tuesday.

That motion, and possibly a sentencing hearing, is scheduled to happen May 14.