Special prosecutor requested in Burns murder case

SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Saline County State's Attorney wants a special prosecutor to take over a murder case.

Brian Burns is set to go on trial in September for allegedly killing his wife, Carla Burns, in March 2016.

There's a mental fitness exam that's still pending as well that could impact how the case proceeds.

Messages seeking comment from Saline County State's Attorney Molly Wilson Kasiar regarding her request for a special prosecutor have not been returned.

Burns is due back in court May 21. Originally, that date was scheduled for a hearing on the mental fitness exam, but now it will also serve as a hearing on the motion to appoint a special prosecutor.