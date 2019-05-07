Missouri university system faculty accept buyout offer

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Nearly 190 faculty members from the University of Missouri System have accepted buyouts and will retire by Sept. 1.

The Columbia Missourian reported faculty meeting certain criteria - including being tenured and at last 62 - had until Friday to make their decision final. Faculty who took the buyout will receive a payment equal to 1.5 times their benefits-eligible salary.

The system president's office said 94 of 226 eligible University of Missouri-Columbia faculty members -42 percent - accepted the buyouts.

At Missouri-Kansas City, 47 percent - or 50 of 106 - eligible faculty accepted. Another 34 percent - 24 of 71 - of eligible University of Missouri-St. Louis faculty accepted, and 35 percent - 19 of 55 - of eligible faculty at Missouri University of Science and Technology faculty accepted.

Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.