Carbondale Police investigating shootings

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Police are investigating shootings that occurred Monday evening.

Just after 6 p.m. Monday, police were called to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for a report of a victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Officers discovered the victim had been shot while in the 400 block of East Chestnut Street.

Around the same time, police were alerted to a person with a gun at Fields Apartments on South Lewis Lane. Officers recovered two guns and arrested Phillip D. Howard, 29, of Murphysboro, for unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon.

At 8:15 p.m. Monday, another victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound was dropped off at Memorial Hospital. The victim had been in the 400 block of East Ashley Street, adjacent to East Chestnut Street.

"Although there is not information available at this time to connect the incidents, there is also not information available to rule out that they are related;" stated Carbondale Police in a release Tuesday.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call (618) 457-3200. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS.

