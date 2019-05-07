Windy Wednesday with evening storms

WSIL - South winds will increase Wednesday with gusts likely topping 25mph. Rain chances will slowly increase in the afternoon with the highest chances of rain arriving in the evening.

Heavy rain is expected Thursday morning as a band of storms is forecast to move through the region. The risk of severe storms appears small for now, but isolated strong storms can't be ruled out.

Cooler air will follow the rain and should work to keep skies dry through the weekend.

Jim will have an update on expected rain amounts on News 3 this evening.