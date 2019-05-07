Public libraries across Illinois receive grant funding

WSIL -- Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White is giving grant money to public libraries throughout Illinois.

White awarded $15.4 million in Illinois Public Library Per Capita and Equalization Aid grants to 631 public libraries. Those libraries serve nearly 12 million people.

Per Capita grant funding allows resources for expenses like materials, personnel, equipment electronic access, telecommunications and technology. Equalization Aid grants help public libraries with a low library tax base to ensure a minimum level of funding.

Several local libraries will receive funding. Carbondale Public Library will receive $32,377.50 and the C.E. Brehm Memorial Public Library District in Mt. Vernon will receive $47,397.50.

White said, "I am proud of the outstanding service Illinois' public libraries provide to our communities. Our libraries are the best and most reliable information resource available to citizens and I am pleased to be able to provide these grants each year."

You can see a full list of libraries getting the grants below: