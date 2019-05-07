Pritzker names Costello II DNR Law Enforcement Director

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- State Rep. Jerry Costello II has resigned from his house seat to become the Director of Law Enforcement with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Gov. JB Pritzker appointed Costello to the role Tuesday. Costello II, (D-Smithton), represented Illinois' 116th district since 2011 upon graduation from Southern Illinois University Carbondale and military service in Iraq under the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division.

“After serving his country in the battlefields of Iraq and the people of Southern Illinois in the statehouse, I’m thrilled Jerry Costello is continuing his public service by leading law enforcement at the Department of Natural Resources,” said Pritzker. “His wide-ranging experience brings much value to an important piece of state government.”

Costello II resigned from his house seat Tuesday. He also chaired the Agriculture and Conservation committee.