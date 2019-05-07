US Coast Guard closes Illinois River due to high waters - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

US Coast Guard closes Illinois River due to high waters

Posted: Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard has ordered the Illinois River closed to all commercial and recreational traffic due to high waters north and south of Peoria.

The (Peoria) Journal Star reports the closed stretches about 45 miles from Lacon to Kingston Mines. The river crested in Peoria mid-afternoon Monday. The flooding has meant downtown Peoria has a sandbag wall and U.S. Coast Guard members were using canoes and johnboats to reach their facility in East Peoria. There also are several flooded roadways in the area.

The National Weather Service has the river at major flooding levels from Peoria south to its confluence with the Mississippi River. The weather service forecasts high waters through the week in many locations and says more rain through Thursday could prolong flooding.

Information from: Journal Star, http://pjstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.