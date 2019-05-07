23-year-old charged with Chicago woman's stray-bullet death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

23-year-old charged with Chicago woman's stray-bullet death

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago man is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of woman who was struck with a stray bullet while shopping for a phone.

Authorities said Monday that 23-year-old Bryant Mitchell also faces three counts of attempted first-degree murder in the April 26 death of Candice Dickerson. Police say she was shopping at a Metro PCS store in the city's Chicago Lawn neighborhood when a bullet from a shooting outside the store went through a window and struck her .

Police say the 36-year-old mother of three was with her children at the time of the shooting. She died at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Dickerson worked as a pharmacy technician.

Mitchell doesn't have a listed phone number to pursue comment. He is due in court Tuesday.

