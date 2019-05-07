DuPage judge denies innocence certificate for exonerated man - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

DuPage judge denies innocence certificate for exonerated man

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) - A DuPage County judge has ruled that a man exonerated of his mother-in-law's death shouldn't receive a certificate of innocence.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports Judge Robert Miller on Monday ruled William Amor doesn't qualify for the certificate. The judge found Amor's confession to setting the 1995 Naperville fire that killed Marianne Miceli was voluntary. The 63-year-old Amor maintains his confession was coerced and his attorneys argued there is no evidence Amor set the fire.

Amor spent 22 years in jail before he was released in 2017 after a judge vacated his conviction. He was found not guilty at a retrial in 2018.

Amor could receive wrongfully convicted compensation of about $220,000 from the state if he has the innocence certificate. Amor's attorneys called the judge's ruling disappointing and say they plan to appeal.

