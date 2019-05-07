Drug dealer sent to prison, must pay back $1.1 million - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Drug dealer sent to prison, must pay back $1.1 million

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man who was caught last year with $900,000 has been sentenced to seven years in prison for federal drug conspiracy, and he had to give up the money.

In fact, 38-year-old Quentarus Smith was ordered to surrender another $200,000 found in a bank account. Smith was sentenced Monday. He pleaded guilty in January to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

Federal prosecutors say Smith was involved in a drug ring that brought cocaine and marijuana from Los Angeles and Florida to St. Louis. Smith was captured with the cash in September.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.