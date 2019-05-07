Drug dealer sent to prison, must pay back $1.1 million

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man who was caught last year with $900,000 has been sentenced to seven years in prison for federal drug conspiracy, and he had to give up the money.

In fact, 38-year-old Quentarus Smith was ordered to surrender another $200,000 found in a bank account. Smith was sentenced Monday. He pleaded guilty in January to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

Federal prosecutors say Smith was involved in a drug ring that brought cocaine and marijuana from Los Angeles and Florida to St. Louis. Smith was captured with the cash in September.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.