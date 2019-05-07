High school coach arrested over student sex allegations - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

High school coach arrested over student sex allegations

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - An assistant high school football coach in Springfield has been arrested on suspicion of having sexual contact with a student.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 29-year-old Mikael Cooper-Falls was booked into the Greene County Jail shortly before 1 p.m. Monday. No charges were immediately filed.

The Springfield school district says Cooper-Falls is no longer a district employee. Besides coaching at Hillcrest High School, he also was a teacher's aide. The district says in a statement that it is cooperating with the investigation.

Cooper-Falls also is a former starting running back for Hillcrest's football team. He majored in criminology at Missouri State and played on the university's football team for four seasons from 2009 through 2013.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.