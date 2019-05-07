High school coach arrested over student sex allegations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - An assistant high school football coach in Springfield has been arrested on suspicion of having sexual contact with a student.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 29-year-old Mikael Cooper-Falls was booked into the Greene County Jail shortly before 1 p.m. Monday. No charges were immediately filed.

The Springfield school district says Cooper-Falls is no longer a district employee. Besides coaching at Hillcrest High School, he also was a teacher's aide. The district says in a statement that it is cooperating with the investigation.

Cooper-Falls also is a former starting running back for Hillcrest's football team. He majored in criminology at Missouri State and played on the university's football team for four seasons from 2009 through 2013.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

