Missouri woman charged in death of baby who was left alone - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri woman charged in death of baby who was left alone

Posted: Updated:

ST. JOHN, Mo. (AP) - A suburban St. Louis woman has been charged in the death of her 4-month-old son who was left alone for five hours with two other young children.

Twenty-one-year-old Blessing Barlee was arraigned Monday on three felonies, including child endangerment resulting in the death of Micah Lee Stringfellow. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Barlee is accused of leaving Micah and a 1- and 4-year-old alone from last Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

St. John Police Capt. Bob Connell says it's unclear where she was during that time. He says a tow truck driver who dropped Barlee off at her home called 911 when she ran outside with the baby in her arms. Connell says there was no obvious sign of trauma to the infant, whose cause of death hasn't been determined.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.