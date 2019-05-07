Traffic on southbound I-57 at a standstill in Franklin Co.

**Update: May 7, 2019 8:25am**

FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police tell News 3 that the semi truck fire has reignited, forcing the closure of both southbound lanes. They also tell us that this is not a hazmat fire.

Both the semi truck and trailer are a total loss, and the and trailer that caught fire are a total loss. It will also be an extended closure due to the complexity

of the recovery.

**Original story**

FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- Traffic is at a standstill in the southbound lanes of Interstate 57 between Sesser and Ina. A witness tells News 3 it's due to a semi fire.

That fire was first reported just after 5 a.m. Tuesday. As of 7:30 a.m. traffic in both southbound lanes was still at a standstill. Traffic is being rerouted to Route 37.

There have been no reports of injuries. Stay with News 3 for updates on air and online.