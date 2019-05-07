Traffic on southbound I-57 at a standstill in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- Traffic is at a standstill in the southbound lanes of Interstate 57 between Sesser and Ina.
WSIL -- Remnants of a large storm complex are moving into southeast Missouri to start Tuesday. We expect these showers and isolated rumbles of thunder to continue to decay as it moves eastward.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- Heavy spring rains mean people might need the services of a waterproofing company to help them with water-logged basements.
CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- Local firefighters are stepping up to help cover shifts in Christopher after a fire claimed the life of one of their own.
VIENNA (WSIL) -- This week marks teacher appreciation week and to celebrate Vienna high school students are giving back to teachers and staff.
VIENNA (WSIL) -- Shortly after Vienna students return to school in the fall, they'll see some new school buses.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police paid tribute to a Franklin County bus driver.
PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- Paducah Police are asking for your help finding a missing juvenile.
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (WSIL) -- Poplar Bluff police arrested 3 people after a weekend shooting.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Two instrumental figures to SIU passed away over the weekend.
