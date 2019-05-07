Keeping an eye on rain chances Tuesday morning

WSIL -- Remnants of a large storm complex are moving into southeast Missouri to start Tuesday. We expect these showers and isolated rumbles of thunder to continue to decay as it moves eastward. That being said, there's a chance a few of the showers hang on long enough to make it into southwest Illinois this morning, mainly areas west of I-57.

The pattern will remain somewhat unsettled over the next couple of days with chances for showers and storms from time to time.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest on when to expect rain on News 3 This Morning.