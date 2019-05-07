Keeping an eye on rain chances Tuesday morning - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Keeping an eye on rain chances Tuesday morning

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- Remnants of a large storm complex are moving into southeast Missouri to start Tuesday. We expect these showers and isolated rumbles of thunder to continue to decay as it moves eastward. That being said, there's a chance a few of the showers hang on long enough to make it into southwest Illinois this morning, mainly areas west of I-57.

The pattern will remain somewhat unsettled over the next couple of days with chances for showers and storms from time to time. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest on when to expect rain on News 3 This Morning. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.