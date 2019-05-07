2 Illinois universities launch twins research project - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 Illinois universities launch twins research project

Posted: Updated:

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) - Two Illinois universities are putting together what they say is the first database to focus on twins in the state.

Northwestern University and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign say in a news release they're launching the Illinois Twins Project.

Researchers will compile information from twins and other multiples in Illinois between from birth until they turn 17 years and will be a scientific resource for researchers interested in how genes and environment influence twins and other multiples. And it will allow them to examine differences between identical and fraternal twins.

The database will be an ongoing archive. It is intended to be a statewide registry completed by parents of twins and other multiples interested in having their children take part in future research by the Illinois Twins Project.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.