Paducah Police looking for missing juvenile

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- Paducah Police are asking for your help finding a missing juvenile.

16-year-old Julian Parker (pictured) was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray hoodie.

Parker was ordered to wear an ankle monitor, but Paducah Police say he removed it at 8:58 p.m. Monday, May 6.

If you see him, call Paducah Police at (270) 444-8550.

