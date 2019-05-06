Sesser-Valier bus driver credited with protecting kids on interstate

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police paid tribute to a Franklin County bus driver. The agency made a post on its Facebook page today, thanking Judy.

Saturday, Judy was driving a bus carrying the Sesser-Valier High School Math Team. The bus lost all power and brakes while heading south on Interstate 57 from Champaign. Troopers say Judy helped guide the bus to the shoulder until State Police and another school bus arrived on the scene.

ISP said Judy did everything right to keep students and others on the roadway safe, calling her actions "simply amazing."

Dear Judy, We never witnessed you drive the school bus Saturday evening, yet we believe your actions were nothing short of a miracle. You loaded up the Sesser-Valier High School Math Team from their ICTM State Math Contest at the University of Illinois and began your journey southbound on I-57 in your brand new 2019 school bus. From what I understand, as you crossed the Pesotum Exit overpass, your entire school bus lost power. No power, no power steering, no electrical, no brakes, nothing. You instinctively maneuvered the bus full of kids and their chaperones to the right shoulder the best you could. You applied your emergency brake. You didn’t panic. As the bus entered the shoulder, still without any power steering or brakes, you were able to safely allow it to roll to a stop once it was downhill from the overpass. Simply amazing that you didn’t lose control. Simply amazing that you didn’t crash. Simply amazing that no one came up behind you at a high rate of speed or crashed into the back of the bus. Especially since you were on the back side of the overpass. Amazing. You are a true angel for them and your actions saved their lives. All of them. I can’t thank you enough. Well done Judy, well done.

