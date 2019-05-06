Three arrested after Poplar Bluff shooting

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (WSIL) -- Poplar Bluff police arrested 3 people after a weekend shooting.

The shooting happened just after 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 5 in the 300 block of Plum Street. Officers contacted the victim, a 46-year-old Poplar Bluff resident, who said Joseph Gracia, 37, followed him in a vehicle to Plum St.

The victim said Gracia fired several rounds at the vehicle the victim was driving. Two rounds struck the vehicle.

Gracia, and April Dodge, 43, fled the area. Investigators at the scene recovered 7 spent shell casings.

The incident appeared to stem from an ongoing feud.

Investigators obtained Gracia's address on County Road 441 and a search warrant. Gracia, Dodge, and another man, Jordion Bell, 20, were all taken into custody.

The firearm believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered, along with drugs.

Gracia is being held on charges of Assault 1st degree, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and controlled substances.

Dodge is facing Assault 1st degree and possession charges.

Bell is being held on multiple warrants for non-moving traffic violations.

There is no word on the condition of the victim.