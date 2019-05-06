Phone scam alleges your SSN is suspended

WSIL -- An old phone scam is making the rounds again and we want to make you aware.

The call shows up as a toll-free number and a recorded voice message tells you that it is from the Department Social Security Administration and that your Social Security number (SSN) has been suspended due to suspicious activity.

This is how you know it is a scam. According to the Federal Trade Commission, Social Security numbers CANNOT be suspended.

The message then prompts you to speak to a government agent in order to receive help resolving the issue.

The attackers are just trying to trick you into providing your birth date, bank account numbers, social security numbers, and other sensitive information.

Hang up if you get such a call. You can listen to the message in the video.