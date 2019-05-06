Menard Prison closed to visitors due to flooding

CHESTER (WSIL) -- Flooding has been a major concern this year along the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers and continues to cause issues for many people who live in the area. The Mississippi River at Chester has been over 40 feet, in what is considered major flood stage since May 4, closing off many roadways for local residents.

Jeff Mott, a Correctional Food Supervisor, says "A lot of my coworkers are traveling quite a bit further to get to work now."

Mike Hoelscher, Emergency Management Director in Chester, says "Probably what is only a ten minute drive for me is now a half an hour to a 45-minute drive."

Menard Department of Corrections is not allowing visitors at this time because Kaskaskia Street has been completely flooded and is closed.

Mott explains, "We're just having to park elsewhere, the ball fields and stuff and be bussed down or vanned down to the prison because the water is up to the actual prison itself."

Hoelcher says that more rain in the forecast is a concern among other factors "We're getting a lot of snow melt out of the Mississippi area, Midwest Minnesota, Wisconsin and then we're getting all this water."

Officials say the Chester bridge is also at risk of closing if the water raises any higher.

Hoelcher states, "They are holding off right now and thank goodness that the water has stayed down below their danger point or warning area."

The river is projected to stay in major flood stage through the end of the week.