Vienna students celebrate teacher appreciation week

VIENNA (WSIL) -- This week marks teacher appreciation week and to celebrate Vienna high school students are giving back to teachers and staff.

Students made T-shirts for teachers that say "Team VHS, We stick together". They also gave teachers magnets and the school is providing them special lunches.

Students say teachers always take extra time to help anyone struggling, in order to prepare them for college and push them to do their best. They add that teachers go beyond the classroom to show students they care.

"Teachers here give life advice a lot, which you might not think about a teacher having to do. It's not a part of their job but they still do it," says Emma Wells, a junior.

While senior Jaiden Sanders believe teachers take time out of their personal lives to attend events near and far that students participate in.

"Although our teachers support us in school they also come and support us at our athletic events," Sanders says. "They also take us to trips across whether it's a chaperone or driving the buses."

There's still time to show appreciation for your child's teachers. Many stores across the area have teacher-themed gifts.