Man convicted of murder files motion for new trial

Man convicted of murder files motion for new trial

Posted: Updated:

SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- A man convicted of murdering a pregnant woman in Saline County wants a new trial.

Rodney Black's lawyer filed a motion for a new trial Monday.

Last month, a jury found Black guilty on charges stemming from the death of Latisha Reidelberger and her unborn child on April 17, 2015.

He's already serving a 20-year prison sentence for attacking a guard inside the Saline County Detention Center in September 2015.

Black is scheduled to be sentenced for the murder charges Tuesday.

MORE: Murder suspect convicted of attack on jail guard

