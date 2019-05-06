Lawmakers introduce plan to legalize recreational marijuana

(WSIL) -- Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker wants to legalize marijuana.

"What we're introducing here today is nothing short of historic," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Saturday as he rolled out a 533-page bill with other Democrats to legalize the drug in certain quantities.

The bill, officially filed as an amendment to Senate Bill 7 Monday, would also help expunge marijuana-related convictions from someone's criminal record.

John Jackson with the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute says legalization is popular across the state, "As long as we have been doing polling, it has been popular."

The most recent poll, released in March, shows 66 percent of people want to see marijuana regulated like alcohol. That includes 57 percent of people polled outside the Chicagoland area.

Supporters put together incentives to help certain areas enter the marijuana business, targeting minorities they say that have been treated more harshly by drug laws.

But not everyone is on board. Law enforcement groups, along with the NAACP, have come out against the bill, saying it could cause more problems than it solves in terms of mental health issues.

State Rep. Patrick Windhorst, (R) Metropolis, is a former prosecutor and opposes legal recreational marijuana. He said the effects of marijuana need to be studied more.

"We don't yet know what the short and long-term effects are with marijuana from a scientific research basis," Windhorst said. "And until we have that information, I don't believe it's wise to legalize the substance."

Jackson said Democrats seem poised to pass the bill despite opposition from some Republicans.

"The state needs money," Jackson said. That's the driver right there, among other things, so I think it's very likely to pass."

In his budget proposal in February, Pritzker said he expects $170 million in revenue from legal marijuana. He said he plans to release a new estimate later this week.

Legal sales would start January 1, 2020, with current medical marijuana growers and sellers getting the first crack at licenses, and then the state expects to issue new licenses starting in May next year.