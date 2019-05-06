Lawmakers introduce plan to legalize recreational marijuana

HARDIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- With prom and graduation in the coming weeks, one local school is taking the opportunity to show students, rather than tell them about the dangers of drinking and driving. Students at Hardin County High School reenacted a deadly scene as a warning.
HARDIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- With prom and graduation in the coming weeks, one local school is taking the opportunity to show students, rather than tell them about the dangers of drinking and driving. Students at Hardin County High School reenacted a deadly scene as a warning.
SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- A man convicted of murdering a pregnant woman in Saline County wants a new trial.
SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- A man convicted of murdering a pregnant woman in Saline County wants a new trial.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Two instrumental figures to SIU passed away over the weekend.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Two instrumental figures to SIU passed away over the weekend.
(WSIL) -- Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker wants to legalize marijuana.
(WSIL) -- Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker wants to legalize marijuana.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- This commencement weekend will be an especially busy one in Carbondale because Oscar-nominated actress, and former SIU student, Melissa McCarthy will be walking across the stage to receive an honorary doctorate of performing acts.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- This commencement weekend will be an especially busy one in Carbondale because Oscar-nominated actress, and former SIU student, Melissa McCarthy will be walking across the stage to receive an honorary doctorate of performing acts.
WSIL -- Former Marion High School and John A. Logan College(JALC) standout, Aaron Adeoye, is heading to the National Football League.
WSIL -- Former Marion High School and John A. Logan College(JALC) standout, Aaron Adeoye, is heading to the National Football League.
BROOKPORT (WSIL) -- The U.S. 45 Brookport Bridge will be reduced to one lane for bridge repairs and maintenance.
BROOKPORT (WSIL) -- The U.S. 45 Brookport Bridge will be reduced to one lane for bridge repairs and maintenance.
MARION (WSIL) -- A deputy with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office saw a blue 1995 Chevy Suburban swerve into the oncoming lane. The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off.
MARION (WSIL) -- A deputy with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office saw a blue 1995 Chevy Suburban swerve into the oncoming lane. The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off.
CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- Funeral services have been set for fallen firefighter Kody Vanfossan.
CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- Funeral services have been set for fallen firefighter Kody Vanfossan.
CENTRALIA (WSIL) -- One teen is dead, another is in custody after a weekend shooting in Centralia.
CENTRALIA (WSIL) -- One teen is dead, another is in custody after a weekend shooting in Centralia.