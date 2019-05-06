Flooding continues along the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police paid tribute to a Franklin County bus driver.
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (WSIL) -- Poplar Bluff police arrested 3 people after a weekend shooting.
VIENNA (WSIL) -- Shortly after Vienna students return to school in the fall, they'll see some new school buses.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Two instrumental figures to SIU passed away over the weekend.
WSIL -- An old phone scam is making the rounds again and we want to make you aware.
CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- Ongoing rain has caused the Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau to reach its highest point so far in this year.
CHESTER (WSIL) -- Flooding has been a major concern this year along the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers and continues to cause issues for many people who live in the area.
HARDIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- With prom and graduation in the coming weeks, one local school is taking the opportunity to show students, rather than tell them about the dangers of drinking and driving. Students at Hardin County High School reenacted a deadly scene as a warning.
SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- A man convicted of murdering a pregnant woman in Saline County wants a new trial.
(WSIL) -- Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker wants to legalize marijuana.
