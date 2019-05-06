Flooding continues along the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- Ongoing rain has caused the Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau to reach its highest point so far in this year. Residents in the area like, Tyler Wilson, are preparing for the worse case scenario.

"I'm kinda getting used to it this point because it's been running so frequently and flooding is a really bad problem in this area," said Wilson.

Wilson, a Cape Girardeau resident, says he doesn't like the extra work, but there isn't much he can do than prepare. Current forecasts show the river will crest Wednesday.

Wilson says he battles the flooding waters just about every year, "We got a lot of sandbags on standby if we need to quarantine our area."

Experts want to remind you to never drive through flooded areas. The water may be deeper than it appears. They also warn never allow children to play in or near flood waters.