Local sports standout signs with NFL team

Local sports standout signs with NFL team

WSIL -- Former Marion High School and John A. Logan College (JALC) standout, Aaron Adeoye, is heading to the National Football League.

Adeoye posted a photo on Instagram, saying he feels blessed to sign with the Baltimore Ravens 

Adeyeo was a basketball standout at JALC before playing football at Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO), and most recently in the Alliance of American Football.

