Melissa McCarthy to attend graduation at SIU

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- This commencement weekend will be an especially busy one in Carbondale because Oscar-nominated actress, and former SIU student, Melissa McCarthy will attend graduation to receive an honorary doctorate of performing acts.

The comedienne is known for her performances as Sookie St. James in "Gilmore Girls", Molly in "Mike and Molly" and for roles in movies such as "Bridesmaids", "Tammy", "Identity Thief", and "The Heat".

McCarthy's journey started as a fashion design major at SIU in 1988. But her connection to Carbondale and southern Illinois goes even deeper. Her husband, Ben Falcone, is a Carbondale native. The two met while performing and studying at the Groundlings Theatre and School in Los Angeles, they both lived in Carbondale at the same time. Falcone is a Carbondale Community High School graduate, and his parents still live in the area. Those roots snuck into McCarthy's professional career, with the opening scene of her hit movie "Tammy" being set in Murphysboro, Illinois.

McCarthy will attend the 5:30 p.m. May 11 commencement at the SIU Arena.