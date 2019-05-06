Brookport Bridge lane reduction starts this week - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Brookport Bridge lane reduction starts this week

BROOKPORT (WSIL) -- The U.S. 45 Brookport Bridge will be reduced to one lane for bridge repairs and maintenance. 

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans daytime lane restrictions starting Tuesday, May 7.

The bridge will be reduced to one lane, controlled by a traffic signal, to allow maintenance and repairs to the structure. Initial work will include concrete pier cap repairs, bearing work, and maintenance on the grated metal decking.

The lane restriction will only be in place when the work zone is active.

The project has an August 1 target completion date. 

Motorists should be prepared to encounter one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by an automated signal. 

