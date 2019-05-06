Plan to merge St. Louis city, county pulled back - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Plan to merge St. Louis city, county pulled back

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Organizers of an effort to merge St. Louis city and county are pulling the plan for now, saying they want to find a new way to reform St. Louis-area government that includes a local, rather than statewide, vote.

The so-called Better Together plan sought to end separation of the city and county that occurred in 1877, touting the proposal as a way to save millions of dollars in costs by improving efficiency. But the plan had widespread opposition from many of the roughly 90 municipalities in St. Louis County.

The original plan called for a petition drive to place the issue on the statewide November 2020 ballot. Better Together advocates say they want to come up with a proposal that would be approved by city and county voters.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.