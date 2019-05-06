Chase through Williamson County leads to arrest - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chase through Williamson County leads to arrest

By Mandy Robertson
MARION (WSIL) -- One person was arrested Monday after a chase through Williamson County. 

It started around 1:30 p.m. Monday on Route 37 near Longstreet. 

A deputy with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office saw a blue 1995 Chevy Suburban swerve into the oncoming lane. The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off. 

The Suburban continued north on Route 37 before turning east onto Fowler School Road, then south on Mustang. The driver eventually wound up on westbound Route 13 and then several Marion side streets before stopping.

During the chase, it was determined the vehicle had been involved in an accident earlier in the day. The sheriff's office says the driver of the Suburban had rear-ended another vehicle then took off. 

The driver, whose name has not yet been released, was taken into custody for aggravated fleeing and eluding, driving on a suspended license, and several traffic offenses. 

The Marion Police Department assisted in the chase. 
 

