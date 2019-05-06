Chase through Williamson County leads to arrest

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- This commencement weekend will be an especially busy one in Carbondale because Oscar-nominated actress, and former SIU student, Melissa McCarthy will be walking across the stage to receive an honorary doctorate of performing acts.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- This commencement weekend will be an especially busy one in Carbondale because Oscar-nominated actress, and former SIU student, Melissa McCarthy will be walking across the stage to receive an honorary doctorate of performing acts.
BROOKPORT (WSIL) -- The U.S. 45 Brookport Bridge will be reduced to one lane for bridge repairs and maintenance.
BROOKPORT (WSIL) -- The U.S. 45 Brookport Bridge will be reduced to one lane for bridge repairs and maintenance.
MARION (WSIL) -- A deputy with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office saw a blue 1995 Chevy Suburban swerve into the oncoming lane. The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off.
MARION (WSIL) -- A deputy with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office saw a blue 1995 Chevy Suburban swerve into the oncoming lane. The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Two instrumental figures to SIU passed away over the weekend.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Two instrumental figures to SIU passed away over the weekend.
CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- Funeral services have been set for fallen firefighter Kody Vanfossan.
CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- Funeral services have been set for fallen firefighter Kody Vanfossan.
CENTRALIA (WSIL) -- One teen is dead, another is in custody after a weekend shooting in Centralia.
CENTRALIA (WSIL) -- One teen is dead, another is in custody after a weekend shooting in Centralia.
(WSIL) -- An unsettled pattern will bring chances for showers and storms almost every day this week, but not to all places and not at all times.
(WSIL) -- An unsettled pattern will bring chances for showers and storms almost every day this week, but not to all places and not at all times.
SPRINGFIELD (WEEK) — A group of central Illinois high school students inspired legislation to get rid of time changes in the Land of Lincoln forever.
SPRINGFIELD (WEEK) — A group of central Illinois high school students inspired legislation to get rid of time changes in the Land of Lincoln forever.
PULASKI CO. (WSIL) -- A man accused of setting off a bomb near a business back in January has taken a plea deal.
PULASKI CO. (WSIL) -- A man accused of setting off a bomb near a business back in January has taken a plea deal.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry now says he was involved in a second domestic incident with his wife Theresa.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry now says he was involved in a second domestic incident with his wife Theresa.