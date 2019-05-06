Bell, 19 other prosecutors examining European systems - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bell, 19 other prosecutors examining European systems

Posted: Updated:

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell is among 20 U.S. prosecuting attorneys visiting Germany and Portugal over the next two weeks to learn about what the trip's organizers call "pioneering criminal justice models in Europe."

The trip is funded by an organization called Fair and just Prosecution, which says it promotes a "justice system grounded in fairness, equity, compassion and fiscal responsibility."

The organization said Monday that the prosecutors will, among other things, examine efforts to reduce incarceration in Germany, as well as Portugal's approach to decriminalize drug abuse.

Bell took office in January after defeating 28-year incumbent Bob McCulloch in the August Democratic primary and running unopposed in November. The former Ferguson city councilman campaigned on a reformist agenda.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.