SIU community remembers Seymour Bryson and Harvey Welch

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Two instrumental figures to SIU passed away over the weekend.

Seymour Bryson and Harvey Welch both came to the university as basketball standouts in the 1950s: Welch was the first black man on the team and Bryson followed shortly after, setting a school record for rebounds that still stands today.

"They were pioneers and both were incredible gentlemen. What they've done for our university, the impact that they made, the lives they touched, it's just incredible," said SIU Director of Athletics Jerry Kill.

Bryson received three degrees from SIU and proceeded to teach at the university.

After graduating, Welch served in the U.S. Air Force for two decades.

Both men went on to serve as administrators at SIU in various roles: Bryson was the first Afican-American associate dean of a college and the second African- American dean while Welch was the first African-American dean of student life.

Bryson was also active in the Carbondale NAACP, the Jackson County Mental Health Board and the Carbondale United Way.