Funeral services set for fallen Christopher firefighter

CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- Funeral services have been set for fallen firefighter Kody Vanfossan.

Vanfossan died while fighting a fire in Christopher Sunday.

He was a third generation volunteer firefighter who became a cadet at the age of 16. 

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 9 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Christopher High School Gym with a Firefighter Walk-through set for 7:30 p.m. Visitation will also be on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. with a Firefighter Walk-through at 10:45 a.m.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the high school with burial to follow at St Andrews Catholic Cemetery in Christopher. 

