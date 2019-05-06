Hit or miss storms through Thursday

CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- Funeral services have been set for fallen firefighter Kody Vanfossan.
CENTRALIA (WSIL) -- One teen is dead, another is in custody after a weekend shooting in Centralia.
(WSIL) -- An unsettled pattern will bring chances for showers and storms almost every day this week, but not to all places and not at all times.
SPRINGFIELD (WEEK) — A group of central Illinois high school students inspired legislation to get rid of time changes in the Land of Lincoln forever.
PULASKI CO. (WSIL) -- A man accused of setting off a bomb near a business back in January has taken a plea deal.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry now says he was involved in a second domestic incident with his wife Theresa.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- National Nurses Week is May 6 - 12 and to celebrate SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale held a ceremony Monday morning.
WSIL -- A little cool to start off Monday morning, but south winds kick in this afternoon shooting temperatures back into the mid to upper 70s.
LONDON (AP) -- Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are the proud parents of a new baby boy.
WSIL -- Sunday is Mother's Day and we've decided to give three ways to save so you can get mom a little something extra this year.
