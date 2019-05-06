Hit or miss storms through Thursday

(WSIL) -- An unsettled pattern will bring chances for showers and storms almost every day this week, but not to all places and not at all times.

The best chance for rain seems focused on Thursday. Heavy rain looks possible and strong storms could develop.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, but the risk of severe weather is smaller those days.

This will be a week of constant updates. Jim will have the latest on News 3 this evening.