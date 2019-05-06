Hit or miss storms through Thursday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Hit or miss storms through Thursday

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- An unsettled pattern will bring chances for showers and storms almost every day this week, but not to all places and not at all times.  

The best chance for rain seems focused on Thursday. Heavy rain looks possible and strong storms could develop.  

Isolated thunderstorms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, but the risk of severe weather is smaller those days.

This will be a week of constant updates. Jim will have the latest on News 3 this evening. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.