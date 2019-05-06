Great Lakes water levels surge, some record highs predicted - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Great Lakes water levels surge, some record highs predicted

By JOHN FLESHER
AP Environmental Writer

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - Federal officials predict water levels will surge to record highs in some areas of the Great Lakes over the next six months.

A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers report released Monday says the lakes have been rising steadily for several years and are getting an extra boost as winter's melting snow mingles with recent heavy rainfall.

The Corps' Detroit district office says levels on Lake Superior and Lake Erie are expected to break records set decades ago.

Records are not predicted for Lakes Michigan, Huron and Ontario, but they're still expected to rise significantly.

Corps hydrologist Keith Kompoltowicz (Kom-POHL-to-witz) says coastal flooding and shoreline erosion will pose threats, especially during heavy storms.

It's a remarkable turnaround from early this decade, when lake levels were slumping and some hit record lows.

