Illinois state senator moves to make Daylight Saving Time permanent

SPRINGFIELD (WEEK) — A group of central Illinois high school students inspired legislation to get rid of time changes in the Land of Lincoln forever.

Senate Bill 533, introduced by state Sen. Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill), would make Daylight Saving Time the year-round standard time of the entire state starting on the second Sunday of March 2020.

Manar said he introduced the bill after a high school civics class at Carlinville High School successfully convinced him time changes should be eliminated.

“I was impressed with the very strong case they presented and that deserves a debate in Springfield,” he said.

President Donald Trump has expressed support for making Daylight Saving Time permanent on the national level.