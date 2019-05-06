Teen shot and killed in Centralia

CENTRALIA (WSIL) -- A 13-year-old is dead and 15-year-old is now in custody after a shooting in Centralia on Saturday.

Centralia officers got called to the 100 block of South Pine around 5:45 a.m. Saturday. They found a 13-year-old male shot in the head.

That victim initially went to St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital but was then flown to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis.

Police say the victim died Monday morning.

Officers detained four teens at the shooting scene Saturday but all were released.

On Monday after the victim's death, officers arrested an unnamed 15-year-old for his role in the shooting.

No other details have been released.