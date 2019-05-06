Man who set off bomb near business takes plea deal - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man who set off bomb near business takes plea deal



PULASKI CO. (WSIL) -- A man accused of setting off a bomb near a business back in January has taken a plea deal.

Theodore Paulaskas was set for a pre-trial hearing Monday. Instead he took a plea deal.

In exchange for pleading guilty to a felony charge for setting off that bomb three additional charges were drooped by the state's attorney.

Paulaskas is now set for sentencing in June.
 

