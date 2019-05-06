License revoked for doctor who admitted abusing patients - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

License revoked for doctor who admitted abusing patients

CLINTON, Mo. (AP) - A St. Louis County doctor who admitted sexually abusing women at pain clinics has lost has license to practice medicine in Missouri.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 40-year-old Abhishek Jain, who is originally from India, agreed to surrender his medical license and voluntarily leave the U.S. instead of being deported. Jain couldn't be reached for comment. It wasn't clear if he had left the country. He didn't attend the medical board's revocation hearing last month.

The hearing followed him being sentenced in January to 30 days in jail and probation for two felony counts of second-degree sodomy and two misdemeanor sexual abuse charges.

The crimes occurred in 2017. At the time, he had a license to practice but was under probation because of past troubles in three other states.

