Man arrested after deadly shooting in western Missouri

CLINTON, Mo. (AP) - Authorities have arrested one man after a deadly shooting in western Missouri.

Police in Clinton say 24-year-old Jonathan Joseph Nahrstedt, of Warsaw, was shot multiple times Saturday night and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 21-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

No other details were immediately released about what led up to the shooting. Clinton is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southeast of Kansas City.

