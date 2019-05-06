SIH honors nurses with special ceremony

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- National Nurses Week is May 6 - 12 and to celebrate SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale held a ceremony Monday morning.

More than two dozen nurses gathered near the Same Day Surgery wing, while the hospital's Chaplain led them in prayer. Each lit a candle and some read patient letters thanking them for their care, while others shared their personal stories. Afterwards, everyone recited the Nurses' Pledge before returning to work.

Watch the videos to hear interviews with four nurses who shared their stories News 3's Morning Reporter Dave Davis.

More information about SIH can be found here.