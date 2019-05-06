3 Ways to Save: Mother's Day

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry now says he was involved in a second domestic incident with his wife Theresa.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- National Nurses Week is May 6 - 12 and to celebrate SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale held a ceremony Monday morning.
WSIL -- A little cool to start off Monday morning, but south winds kick in this afternoon shooting temperatures back into the mid to upper 70s.
LONDON (AP) -- Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are the proud parents of a new baby boy.
WSIL -- Sunday is Mother's Day and we've decided to give three ways to save so you can get mom a little something extra this year.
CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- Officials confirm a firefighter has died while fighting a fire early Sunday morning in Christopher.
GOREVILLE (WSIL) -- Thousands of yellow rubber duck's fell from the sky Sunday as part of the 13th Annual Duck Drop.
MARION (WSIL) -- Hundreds of young girls gathered at the Pavilion of Marion for the 2nd Annual Girl's World Expo.
JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Early Sunday morning, police say David Derrald Leon Jay died after being struck by a vehicle in rural Belle Rive, Jefferson County.
Folks will see abundant sunshine this morning and early afternoon.
