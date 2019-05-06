3 Ways to Save: Mother's Day

WSIL -- Sunday is Mother's Day and we've decided to give three ways to save so you can get mom a little something extra this year.



Even though your mother may not expect or even want a gift, you have to get her at card at the very least. The best place to buy greeting cards is one of the dollar stores. Cards at grocery stores and retailers can cost three or four bucks. Granted that's not much if you're only getting a card, but you can use those savings to do something else that day.

Restaurants will undoubtedly be crowded on Sunday. So instead of lunch or brunch out with mom, pack a picnic lunch and head out for a hike. There are plenty of great places around southern Illinois to get a scenic and memorable view, including Garden of the Gods, Cave-in-Rock and Giant City State Park.

Check sites like LivingSocial or Groupon for savings on a spa treatment or massage. If that's not in your budget, buy some items like bath salts, lotion and a candle and create your own care-basket for mom to create a spa-like experience at home.