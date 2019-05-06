Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Resources to hold public auction - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Resources to hold public auction

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is set to hold a public auction of surplus and confiscated items.

The auction is being held Monday on the department's main campus in Frankfort.

Among the surplus items that the public can bid on are tools, boats, outboard motors, cars and four-wheel-drive trucks.

The department says in a news release that confiscated items being auctioned include guns, bows and hunting equipment. Under state law, only Kentucky residents can bid on confiscated items.

