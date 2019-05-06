Projects in Appalachian counties sought for federal funds - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Projects in Appalachian counties sought for federal funds

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Division of Abandoned Mine Lands is looking for projects for federal grant money to create jobs and attract industry.

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet said in a news release that up to $25 million is available for pilot projects in Appalachian counties. The program is in its fourth year of funding.

Counties that are eligible include Adair, Bath, Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Cumberland, Edmonson, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd, Garrard, Green, Greenup, Harlan, Hart, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lewis, Lincoln, McCreary, Madison, Magoffin, Martin, Menifee, Metcalfe, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Nicholas, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, Pulaski, Robertson, Rockcastle, Rowan, Russell, Wayne, Whitley and Wolfe.

Application forms are available online or by contacting Bob Scott at BobF.Scott@ky.gov or (502) 782-6761.

