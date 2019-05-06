Cool start to Monday, but another pleasant afternoon

WSIL -- A little cool to start off Monday morning, but south winds kick in this afternoon shooting temperatures back into the mid to upper 70s.

A complex of storms is spinning through Arkansas to start Monday morning, but those storms are expected to stay south and west of our region. We'll just end up with a lot of high clouds, but at least it will be another warm, dry day.

We'll be keeping a close eye on multiple storm complexes developing in the Plains over the next few days. Meteorologist Nick Hausen tells us what to expect this week on News 3 This Morning.