Cool start to Monday, but another pleasant afternoon

WSIL -- A little cool to start off Monday morning, but south winds kick in this afternoon shooting temperatures back into the mid to upper 70s.
CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- Officials confirm a firefighter has died while fighting a fire early Sunday morning in Christopher.
GOREVILLE (WSIL) -- Thousands of yellow rubber duck's fell from the sky Sunday as part of the 13th Annual Duck Drop.
MARION (WSIL) -- Hundreds of young girls gathered at the Pavilion of Marion for the 2nd Annual Girl's World Expo.
JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Early Sunday morning, police say David Derrald Leon Jay died after being struck by a vehicle in rural Belle Rive, Jefferson County.
Folks will see abundant sunshine this morning and early afternoon.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Free Comic Book day returned to Southern Illinois for the 18th year.
MARION (WSIL) -- Saturday, dozens of high school students were awarded scholarships to local community colleges.
CARBONDALE -- Saturday marked the seventh annual fundraiser "Sweethearts of the Saddle," where folks dressed in their best derby attire and watched the Kentucky Derby.
(CNN) -- Tyson Foods has significantly expanded a recall of its chicken strips over concerns that some might be contaminated with pieces of metal, federal food safety officials said.
