Cool start to Monday, but another pleasant afternoon

Cool start to Monday, but another pleasant afternoon

WSIL -- A little cool to start off Monday morning, but south winds kick in this afternoon shooting temperatures back into the mid to upper 70s. 

A complex of storms is spinning through Arkansas to start Monday morning, but those storms are expected to stay south and west of our region. We'll just end up with a lot of high clouds, but at least it will be another warm, dry day. 

We'll be keeping a close eye on multiple storm complexes developing in the Plains over the next few days. Meteorologist Nick Hausen tells us what to expect this week on News 3 This Morning. 

